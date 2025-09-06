BCCI secretary clears air on facing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) bowls as Pakistan's Babar Azam stands at the non-striker's end during the Asia Cup Super Four match between the arch-rivals in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday clarified its stance regarding India’s Asia Cup fixture against Pakistan, stating that the board strictly follows the central government’s policy and that there is no ban on India participating in multinational tournaments.

Speaking in an interview to Indian media, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed criticism surrounding the fixture.

"The new policy clearly states that there is no restriction on playing against countries with which India does not maintain friendly relations," Saikia explained in an interview with Indian media.

He emphasised that under the government’s current policy, India is permitted to compete against any country in multinational cricket events.

"So far as the BCCI’s view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. The policy clearly states that there are no restrictions on India playing against countries not on friendly terms with India. Therefore, India has to play all matches in any multinational tournament," Saikia said.

Saikia emphasised that the board’s adherence to government policy ensures compliance across all sports.

"We are very happy to follow the policy, which has been carefully designed to consider not only cricket but all other sports as well. In multinational tournaments like the Asia Cup, we are required to participate.

"Similarly, in ICC events, India must compete even against countries with which diplomatic relations are not optimal. However, for bilateral ties, we will not play against hostile nations," he added.

The BCCI secretary also warned that refusing to play against a country in multinational tournaments could result in sanctions.

"We are following the policy framed by the Government of India and the Youth and Sports Development Department. The policy is clear, and the board is fully aligned with it," Saikia said.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final