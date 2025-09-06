Star Indian cricketer backs THIS player as key for India in Asia Cup 2025

An undated picture of Indian cricketers Axar Patel (left) and Shubman Gill bumping gloves. — X

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Friday hailed Axar Patel as an underrated player, highlighting the all-rounder’s improvement in recent years and his value to the Indian team.

Speaking in an interview on a YouTube podcast, Rahane emphasised Axar’s versatility with both bat and ball.

"I feel he is a very much underrated player. He has improved as a player, as a cricketer in the last two to three years. He has done really well. Whenever he's got an opportunity as a batter or as a bowler, he has performed really well for the team," Rahane said.

The 37-year-old also highlighted Axar’s flexibility as a bowler, noting that he can operate in various phases of the innings.

Rahane praised Axar for his consistent performances whenever given an opportunity.

"He can bowl with the new ball in the powerplay, he can bowl in the middle phase as well and if needed, he can bowl in the death overs," Rahane added.

Rahane further pointed out the advantage of having Axar in the team for any captain, praising his fielding skills and experience.

"As a captain, when you have a player like Axar Patel in the team, you are always happy. Let's not forget about his fielding ability as well. Also, the Asia Cup is in Dubai, and most probably the wickets will favor spinners. Axar's skill work and experience will come in handy for the team," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.