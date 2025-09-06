Sunil Gavaskar urges inclusion of THIS player in India’s Asia Cup XI

India's Sanju Samson (left) and Tilak Varma bump gloves during the fourth T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on November 15, 2024. — AFP

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday strongly advocated for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s inclusion in India’s starting XI for the Asia Cup 2025, stating that a player of his caliber should not be left among the reserves.

Speaking in an interview to Indian media, Gavaskar said leaving Samson out would be a mistake, emphasising his versatility as a batter.

"If you take somebody like Sanju Samson in the core team, then you can't leave him out in the reserves," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, I think it's a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three and if needed come down at six as a finisher.

"And Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL, where he's played exceedingly well. So yes, I think it's a pleasant headache for the tour selection committee," he added.

Gavaskar predicted that Samson is likely to be preferred over Jitesh for at least the opening matches.

"But my feeling is that maybe Samson will probably get the nod ahead of Jitesh for at least the first couple of games. And then, depending on what his form is for the rest of the tournament. But this is what I think will happen," he remarked.

The legendary batter also hinted at a possible batting order that could see Samson take the number three spot, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya providing firepower in the middle and lower order.

"But that is why I think maybe they might even be thinking in terms of having him (Samson) at number three and having Tilak as a finisher at five or six. Because Hardik (Pandya) is in your team as well. So, Hardik will probably be batting at five or six again," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.