PCB finalises venues for South Africa series: sources

LAHORE: The venues for the upcoming series between Pakistan and South Africa have been finalised, sources revealed on Saturday.

According to sources, the matches will be played across Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, with the official schedule expected to be announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) soon.

A Cricket South Africa (CSA) delegation had earlier inspected these three venues before giving its approval.

This will be a historic occasion for Faisalabad, as the city is set to host international cricket for the first time since 2008, with the white-ball matches comprising ODIs and T20Is scheduled to be held there.

The Test matches will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Sources confirmed that South Africa's Test squad is scheduled to arrive in Lahore during the first week of October, ahead of the two-match Test series.

The opening Test is set to begin at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 12, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium starting October 20.

This series will mark the beginning of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The tour will also include a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series, which will take place in Faisalabad.

Earlier this month, the South African women’s team was also scheduled to play three T20Is in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas last toured Pakistan in January–February 2021 under the captaincy of Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen, where they lost both Tests and also went down 2–1 in the T20I series.

Later, in March this year, South Africa was knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy.



