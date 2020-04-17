Sri Lanka offer to host IPL 2020 after suspension announcement

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Thursday offered to host the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the island nation, which says it has been less impacted by the virus.

"We have the venues and the resources to hold the IPL in Sri Lanka," Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva told AFP.

Silva -- who is set to make a formal offer to his Indian counterpart -- hopes the outbreak could be brought under control in Sri Lanka, which is currently under an indefinite curfew to combat the spread of the virus.

The cash-rich tournament was twice held outside India due to its dates clashing with parliamentary elections.

South Africa hosted the second IPL edition in 2009, and the first half of the 2014 season took place in the UAE.

The glitzy IPL 2020 on Thursday was announced for being indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Twenty20 competition, already pushed back from its original start date of March 29, "will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so".

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority," BCCI secretary Jay Shah added in a statement.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date."

