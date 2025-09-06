India begin preparation in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Indian cricketers (from left to right) captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah in action during a practice session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 5, 2025. — X/@BCCI

DUBAI: The Indian cricket team has kicked off its training sessions in Dubai as part of preparations for the Asia Cup 2025.

The high-intensity camp began on Friday with players undergoing rigorous drills focused on all aspects of the game, including batting, bowling, fielding and fitness.

Under the supervision of the coaching staff, players worked on improving their skills and conditioning, with special emphasis on match scenarios.

The session also included endurance training, as players were seen taking part in running exercises to boost their fitness levels ahead of the tournament.

Key members of the squad, including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, were all present on the opening day of the camp.

India will compete in the Asia Cup with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side for the first time in a major multi-nation tournament, while Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Meanwhile, India are placed in Group A alongside Oman, Pakistan and the hosts UAE.

They open their campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue, and round off the group stage against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, with the top two from that round contesting the final on September 28.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final