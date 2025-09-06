Key player returns as England update T20I squad for South Africa, Ireland series

An undated picture of England players waiting for a DRS decision involving fast bowler Sam Curran (third from right). — X

LONDON: England on Friday recalled Sam Curran to their T20I squads for the upcoming series against South Africa and Ireland, while Ben Duckett has been given an additional week of rest.

The move came as England look to address balance issues in their limited-overs side after being outplayed by South Africa in the second ODI at Lord’s.

Curran, who has not featured for England in any format this year or under coach Brendon McCullum, has been rewarded for his exceptional domestic form.

Across 24 appearances in the T20 Blast and The Hundred this summer, the seam-bowling all-rounder has amassed 603 runs at a strike rate of 154.21 and taken 33 wickets, making a strong case for international selection.

His inclusion came at a crucial time, giving England extra flexibility with both bat and ball ahead of six consecutive T20Is.

England’s decision follows their struggles at Lord’s on Thursday, where Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, both part-time spinners, were heavily targeted by South African batters.

Meanwhile, Duckett has been handed a short break before England’s tour of New Zealand and Australia. The left-handed batter, who has been a regular across all formats over the past year.

In another squad adjustment, fast bowler Matthew Potts has been withdrawn from the Ireland T20Is so he can focus on County Championship cricket for Durham, keeping his hopes alive for a recall to the Ashes squad.

Earlier this week, Jordan Cox, Curran’s teammate at Oval Invincibles, was added to the Ireland squad but will not feature against South Africa.

England updated T20I squads:

England squad for South Africa:

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England squad vs Ireland:

Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Tom Hartley replace Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith; Bethell replaces Brook as captain.