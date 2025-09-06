Hampshire crush Durham to book semi-final spot in Vitality Blast

Hampshire batter Hilton Cartwright (left) plays a shot during the quarter-final match against Durham in the Men’s Vitality Blast at Chester-le-Street on September 5, 2025. — ECB

CHESTER LE STREET: Explosive batting displays from Toby Albert, Hilton Cartwright and Chris Lynn powered Hampshire to a commanding 26-run victory over Durham in the second quarter-final of the Men’s Vitality Blast on Saturday, securing their place in the semi-finals.

Durham captain Alex Lees won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision quickly backfired as Hampshire’s top order took full control of the innings.

The openers gave their side a perfect start with a brilliant 112-run opening stand, laying the foundation for a massive total. Albert was in sensational form, blasting 68 runs off just 37 balls, hitting four sixes and seven boundaries in a sparkling knock.

Hilton Cartwright continued the onslaught with a quickfire 61 from 31 deliveries, which included four sixes and four fours. Fellow opener Chris Lynn added further momentum, smashing 51 off 27 balls with three sixes and six fours.

Skipper James Vince chipped in with 27 off 19 balls to take Hampshire to a formidable total of 221/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Durham’s bowlers struggled to contain the run flow. Matthew Potts was the pick of the attack, claiming 2/35 runs in his four overs. Callum Parkinson, James Neesham, Ben Raine and Nathan Sowter each took one wicket, but none could stop Hampshire’s relentless batting charge.

Chasing 222 for victory, Durham got off to a shaky start and never fully recovered. Despite a valiant effort from Ollie Robinson, who remained unbeaten on 60 off 33 balls with three sixes and four fours, Durham fell short, finishing on 195/6 in their allotted overs.

Captain Lees scored 26 off 22 balls, including three boundaries, while Neesham added 24 and David Bedingham contributed 22.

Colin Ackermann was run out for 16, while Raine and Will Rhodes managed 13 runs apiece as Durham’s batting lineup faltered under the mounting pressure.

Hampshire’s bowlers delivered a solid performance to defend the total. Benny Howell led the way with figures of 2/28 in four overs, while Chris Wood, James Fuller and Scott Currie picked up a wicket each to ensure their side’s victory.

For his explosive innings that set the tone for the win, Toby Albert was named Player of the Match.