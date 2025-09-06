Salman Irshad’s brilliant spell lifts Falcons to victory over Royals in CPL clash

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons fast bowler Salman Irshad receives the Man of the Match cheque after his match-winning bowling performance against the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match played in Bridgetown on August 5, 2025. — X/CricUpdate58494

BRIDGETOWN: An explosive batting display by Andries Gous and a sensational bowling performance from Salman Irshad powered Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match played in Bridgetown on Friday.

After winning the toss at the Kensington Oval, Falcons captain Imad Wasim opted to bowl first, a decision that initially appeared risky as the Royals’ top order fired on all cylinders.

Opener Brandon King was in magnificent form, smashing 98 runs off 65 balls in a spectacular innings that featured seven towering sixes and six boundaries.

King’s effort, supported by Sherfane Rutherford’s quickfire 29 from 17 deliveries, helped the Royals set a strong platform.

Quinton de Kock contributed 27 runs, while Chris Green added 16. However, the momentum dipped when captain Rovman Powell managed only three runs and Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed for a golden duck, leaving the Royals at 187/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the Falcons, Salman was the standout performer with the ball, delivering a superb spell of four overs for just 13 runs while taking two vital wickets.

Obed McCoy provided valuable support with one wicket as the bowlers did well to prevent the Royals from crossing the 200-run mark.

Chasing 188 for victory, the Falcons faced early pressure but Gous anchored the innings with a match-winning performance.

The opener remained unbeaten on 85 from 53 balls, hitting four sixes and five fours, as he expertly guided his side through a tense run chase.

Kevin Wickham chipped in with 26 from 21 balls, while Amir Jango added 23 off just 14 deliveries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Imad Wasim contributed a quick 17 from 11 balls, and Shakib Al Hasan scored 15 off 12, ensuring the Falcons stayed on course.

Despite Daniel Sams’ brilliant bowling figures of 3/29, the Royals were unable to stop the Falcons from reaching the target. Ramon Simmonds and Eathan Bosch claimed one wicket each but struggled for consistency in the decisive moments of the match.