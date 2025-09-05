Pakistan Football Federation approves new logo to reflect national identity

This picture shows Pakistan Football Federation's newly-adopted logo. — Reporter

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation has approved a new logo in a move officials say is aimed at better reflecting the country’s national identity and footballing ambitions.

The decision was finalized by the federation’s executive committee under the leadership of President Syed Mohsen Gilani, the PFF said on Friday.

Gilani said the previous emblem no longer matched Pakistan’s prestige or global image. “Our current logo does not represent the spirit, culture, or global image of Pakistan. There is a strong need for a visual identity that speaks to both our legacy and our future ambitions,” he said in a statement.

Officials said the redesign also aligns with the expectations of sponsors for a modern and representative symbol.

The federation described the new logo as part of a broader effort to revitalize football in Pakistan and strengthen its image at home and abroad.