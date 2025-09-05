Ton-up Saad, Jahanzaib hand Karachi Whites massive lead over Quetta

Karachi Whites' Saad Baig celebrates scoring a century during the second day of their second-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan on September 5, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Openers Jahanzaib Sultan and Saad Baig scored brisk centuries to help Karachi Whites acquire a handy lead over Quetta on the second day of their second-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

At the stumps on day two, Karachi Whites were 457/4, leading by 241 runs, with middle-order batters Mohammad Usman Rahim and Saifullah Bangash, unbeaten on 70 and 44, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Whites resumed their innings from 75/0 through Saad and Jahanzaib, who added 137 more to their overnight partnership, during which both scored half-centuries.

Saad remained the top scorer with a monumental 146 off 215 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and a six, while Jahanzaib faced 154 balls to score 118, featuring 11 fours and three sixes.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Taha made a significant contribution with 52 off 82 deliveries.

For Quetta, Bakhtiar Shah took two wickets, while Mohammad Javed and skipper Abdul Wahid Bangalzai made one scalp apiece.

In another Group A fixture, played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Lahore Blues were trailing Hyderabad by 407 runs as the latter posted a mammoth total of 524 all out.

Hyderabad resumed their first innings from 361/2 through Saad and Mohammad Suleman and went on to add 163 more to their total for the remaining eight wickets.

Saad top-scored with 175 off 242 deliveries with the help of 30 fours. He was supported by Suleman and number nine batter Jawad Ali, who scored 45 and 48 not out, respectively.

For Quetta, Qasim Akram, Hunain Shah, Aamir Jamal and Nisar Ahmad claimed two wickets each, while Abubakar and Mohammad Mohsin shared two between them.

In response, Lahore Blues were 117/4 when stumps were called with opening batter Mohammad Saleem unbeaten on 66.

He, alongside Mohsin, will resume Lahore Blues’ first innings on the penultimate day of the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

At the conclusion of the second day of the remaining Group A match, Muhammad Awais Zafar’s unbeaten century knock helped Faisalabad to reduce the deficit to just 13 runs with five wickets still in hand.

Zafar scored an unbeaten 117 off 156 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and two sixes and led Faisalabad to 285/5 in response to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) 298 all out.

Awais’s brilliance was backed up by top-order batter Atiq-ur-Rehman, who scored a 97-ball 65. The duo also shared a 112-run partnership for the fourth wicket after they had been reduced to 80/3.

For AJK, skipper Hasan Raza has taken two wickets, while Aqib Liaqat, Saad Asif and Nadeem Khalil have taken one apiece.

Earlier in the day, AJK resumed their first innings from 286/8 and could add 30 more to their total for the remaining two wickets.

For Faisalabad, Faham-ul-Haq and Asad Raza took three wickets each, followed by Ahmed Shafi Abdullah with two, while Shehzad Gul and Mudasar Zunair made one scalp apiece.

In the Group B match, played at the UBL Sports Complex here, all-rounder Danish Aziz backed his five-wicket haul with an anchoring half-century to power Karachi Blues to a 247-run lead over FATA.

FATA resumed their first innings from 86/4, trailing by 134 runs, and were dismantled by Aziz’s bowling heroics and were eventually bowled out for 165.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Wasim Khan remained the top scorer with 41 off 110 deliveries, while Rehan Afridi (36) and Adnan Khan (33) were the other notable contributors.

Aziz led Karachi Blues’ bowling charge with a five-wicket haul, conceding only 40 runs in his 17 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Tariq Khan, who took three wickets, while Rameez Aziz and Arif Yaqoob chipped in with one apiece.

At the stumps, Karachi Blues had reached 192/8, courtesy of a 134-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Aziz, who scored 73 and 56, respectively.

Shahid Aziz was the standout bowler for FATA, bagging three wickets. Mohammad Wasim Khan took two, while Hayatullah and captain Asif Afridi made one scalp apiece.

At the State Bank Stadium here, Rawalpindi stretched their lead to 291 runs over Larkana on the second day of their Group B contest.

Rawalpindi were 277/4 at the stumps on day two, with middle-order batters Aqib Shah and Mubasir Khan unbeaten on 43 and 47, respectively.

The duo took charge of Rawalpindi’s innings following Yasir’s departure, who remained the top scorer with 104 off 127 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.

For Larkana, Saqlain Nawaz took two wickets, while Shahnawaz Dahani and Faraz Aziz claimed one apiece during the second day’s play.

Earlier in the day, Larkana resumed their first innings from 107/6 and could add 53 more to their total for the remaining four wickets despite captain Zahid Mehmood’s 44-run knock.

For Rawalpindi, skipper Kashif Ali led the way with four wickets, while Mohammad Awais Anwar, Mohammad Faizan and Mehran Mumtaz chipped in with two each.