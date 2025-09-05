Pakistan to not attend ICC Women’s World Cup’s opening ceremony in India

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers match against Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan will not take part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on September 30, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled to precede the tournament opener between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with participating teams’ captains slated to attend the event besides partaking in a joint press conference and photoshoot with the prestigious trophy, as per the usual practice.

However, neither Pakistan captain Fatima Sana nor any other representative from Pakistan will travel to India to attend the opening ceremony, sources suggested.

Pakistan’s potential absence from the upcoming event is due to the Fusion Formula, which states that neither they nor India will visit each other for any ICC tournament for the next three years, since the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

In light of the formula, Pakistan are set to play all of their Women’s World Cup 2025 matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Furthermore, if the Green Shirts advance to the semi-final on October 29 and the final on November 2, both matches will also be held in Colombo.

For the unversed, Pakistan will start their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2 at their designated venue.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025:

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-travelling reserves:

Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.