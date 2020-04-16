Naseem Shah creme de la creme of Pakistan's young pacers: Mohammad Amir

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has singled out Naseem Shah as the best of the lot among Pakistan's sizable battery of up and coming pacers.

Amir, in an interview with Wasim Akram for YouTube channel BSports, was asked which of Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan and Haris Rauf have greater potential.

"I believe Naseem Shah would click earlier than others because he has pace like others but his length area is very good too," Amir said regarding the 17-year-old from Lower Dir.



"His length really suits his bowling action and he pitches it up."

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir had disqualified Shaheen Afridi from the discussion on the basis of him already having made his name.

Regarding Hasnain, who was the highest wicket-ticker in the Pakistan Super League 2020, Amir said that while "he is doing well, he will need a little more time. He will have to work on his variations."

I keep teammates at a distance: Amir

Amir, in the same interview, also said that he does not keep close friendships with anyone in the national team, except his Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim.

"Some may not like this but ... I do not keep close friendships with anyone [in the team]. I only talk freely with Imad (Wasim) because we are old friends and played U-19 together," he sai.d

"Generally, I like to spend time with my family."

