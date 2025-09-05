Afghanistan edge spirited UAE ahead of tri-series final against Pakistan

Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf celebrates taking a wicket during their T20I tri-series match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 5, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Stand-in captain Ibrahim Zadran’s brisk 48, followed by a disciplined bowling performance, steered Afghanistan to a narrow four-run victory over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 171-run target, the home side could only manage 166/5 despite middle-order batter Asif Khan’s valiant 40-run knock.

The right-handed batter smashed Fareed Ahmad for a four and a six on the first two deliveries of the final over, in which they needed 17 to clinch a sensational victory.

The equation had come down to five needed off three, but Asif could not score on the next two deliveries before the left-arm pacer got him caught at long off.

The hosts got off to a steady start to the pursuit as their opening pair of skipper Muhammad Waseem and in-form Alishan Sharafu registered a 65-run partnership, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal in the seventh over.

Sharafu, who scored a valiant half-century against Pakistan in their previous match, could score a 23-ball 27 against Afghanistan.

Waseem was then involved in a brief 20-run partnership for the second wicket with Muhammad Zohaib until eventually falling victim to Abdollah Ahmadzai in the 11th over after top-scoring with 44 off 29 deliveries, featuring two fours and three sixes.

The hosts then lost two more wickets – Zohaib (23) and Rahul Chopra (seven) – in quick succession and were consequently reduced to 113/4 in 14.3 overs.

Asif and all-rounder Harshit Kaushik (15 not out) then kept UAE in the hunt with a gutsy 53-run stand, but their efforts eventually went in vain.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai and Fareed picked up one wicket apiece.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan accumulated 170/4 in their allotted 20 overs despite Haider Ali’s economical bowling performance.

Afghanistan got off to a solid start to their innings as Zadran and Gurbaz dominated the UAE bowlers and put together 98 runs during their opening partnership before both perished in successive deliveries.

Gurbaz was dismissed by Muhammad Farooq on the final delivery of the 12th over, while Haider Ali cleaned up Zadran at the start of the next over.

Zadran remained the top scorer for Afghanistan with 48 off just 35 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours, while Gurbaz made a 38-ball 40 with the help of three fours and a six.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, Afghanistan suffered another setback as Mohammad Ishaq was stumped off Simranjeet Singh in the 15th over after scoring a scratchy five off 10 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 114/3 in 15 overs, all-rounders Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib raised a crucial partnership, during which they added 24 runs in just 12 deliveries before the former fell victim to Haider.

Janat remained a notable contributor with a 14-ball 28, featuring three sixes and a four.

Naib, alongside fellow all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, ensured a strong finish for Afghanistan as they registered an unbeaten 40-run partnership in just 18 deliveries.

Naib remained unbeaten with a 14-ball 20, while Omarzai made 14 not out from nine deliveries.

For UAE, Haider led the bowling charge with two wickets, while Simranjeet and Farooq chipped in with one scalp apiece.