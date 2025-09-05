Deontay Wilder calls out Jake Paul

An undated picture of Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (left) and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder, who got a comeback win in June against Tyrrell Herndon, has called out Jake Paul, saying he is 100 per cent taking the fight, international media reported on Friday.

Wilder, who was once considered the most fearsome puncher, is 39 years old, with 49 fights, winning 44 of them, 43 of which came by knockout.

Paul, on the other side, stunned former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by earning a convincing unanimous decision victory in a cruiserweight clash over him at the Honda Centre on June 28.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is next set to fight Gervonta Davis in an exhibition contest on November 14.

Meanwhile, Wilder has challenged the American boxer, saying if it came my way, of course, I’m 100 per cent taking it.

“Nothing has been presented to us, at the moment it’s not real, but if it came my way of course I’m 100 per cent taking it,” Wilder said.

“He’s been doing his thing in the business although it’s not the traditional way, it’s not the logic way of how a fighter comes up or how he gains stardom and fame and fortune.”

He added that Paul has not fought a real fighter yet, and he fights me. I will teach him a lesson.

“That’s exactly how I would approach it. It would be a big reality check. That would be the title of the show – ‘Reality Check’,” Wilder added.

It is pertinent to mention that Paul has a professional record of 12 wins, one loss, with seven wins by knockout.