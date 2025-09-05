Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against UAE in tri-series clash

Afghanistan, alongside Pakistan, have qualified for final as UAE knocked out

September 05, 2025
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from left) flips the coin as UAE's Muhammad Waseem (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against home side United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with 10 victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

Matches: 13
Afghanistan: 10
UAE: 3

Form Guide

The two teams enter the low-context fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour. Afghanistan have four victories, including against Pakistan, in their last five completed T20Is, while UAE are on a four-match losing streak.

Afghanistan, alongside Pakistan, have qualified for the T20I tri-series final, while hosts UAE knocked out of contention.

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)
UAE: L, L, L, L, W

