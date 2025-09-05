Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat first against UAE in tri-series clash

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from left) flips the coin as UAE's Muhammad Waseem (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against home side United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the sixth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 13 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with 10 victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

Matches: 13

Afghanistan: 10

UAE: 3

Form Guide

The two teams enter the low-context fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour. Afghanistan have four victories, including against Pakistan, in their last five completed T20Is, while UAE are on a four-match losing streak.



Afghanistan, alongside Pakistan, have qualified for the T20I tri-series final, while hosts UAE knocked out of contention.

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, L, W