Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to fight in exhibition match

This collage of photos shows boxing legends Mike Tyson (right) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. — Reuters

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to compete in an exhibition match next year, international media reported on Friday.

Details of the bout, like date, time, rules and location, are not disclosed yet, but the fight’s news has generated a massive buzz online.

In a news release, Mayweather Jr. said there has not been a fighter who can tarnish his legacy, and the exhibition will give the fans what they want.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) said in a news release.

"You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

Mayweather, 48, announced his retirement after stopping MMA superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. Since then, he has fought eight fighters in exhibition bouts, with his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Tyson retired in 2005 and holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years old.

Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.

Notably, Tyson came out of retirement in November last year and fought against Jake Paul, which the YouTuber turned boxer won by unanimous decision.

After suffering his seventh career loss against Paul, Mike Tyson made no indication whether the bout was his last.