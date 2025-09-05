Paul Skenes stars with six scoreless innings as Pirates beat Dodgers

It was Pirates' fifth win in their past six games

September 05, 2025
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Cam Devanney (left) and first baseman Spencer Horwitz celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Paul Skenes tossed six scoreless innings, as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by 5-3 and completed a three-game series sweep on Thursday night.

Skenes earned his 10th win of the season with a solid performance, allowing only two hits and striking out eight while walking one. He further solidified his stats, lowering his ERA to an MLB-best 1.98, and got his record above .500.

Pirates (64-77) have improved their record to 12-4 over their past 16 games with the victory, and it was their fifth win in their past six games.

Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers (78-62) have lost four of their last five games.

Los Angeles looked threatening in the ninth inning and tried to rally when Mookie Betts belted a leadoff home run to make it 5-1.

Teoscar Hernandez singled with one out, following which Michael Conforto also put runners on first and third with a single. Andy Pages then scored Hernandez with an infield single and brought the potential tying run to the plate.

Colin Holderman retired Hyeseong Kim on a liner for the second out. Miguel Rojas drove in Conforto and cut the deficit to 5-3, but Holderman earned his first save of the season when he struck out Ben Rortvedt.

Conforto and Rojas each contributed two hits for Los Angeles.

Dodgers starter Blake Snell (3-4) permitted five runs on nine hits, walked three and struck out six over five innings.

Nick Yorke led a four-run fifth for the Pirates with a two-run double off Snell. Bryan Reynolds had two hits and put them on the scoreboard in that inning with an RBI single. Jared Triolo added two hits and scored a run. Alexander Canario and Tommy Pham also drove in a run apiece for the Pirates.

