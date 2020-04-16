Andrew Flintoff credits Wasim Akram for playing 'massive role' in cricket ca

Photo: Instagram

England’s former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has credited Pakistan's bowling legend Wasim Akram for playing an influential role on his bowling.

In conversation with Shoaib Akhtar during a podcast for talkSPORT, Flintoff recalled Akram taking him under his wing at the age of 16 and teaching him the tricks of the trade.

"I played with Wasim Akram at Lancashire when I was 16 years of age. He was one of my heroes and someone I looked up to so much," said Flintoff.

"Wasim took me under his wing. I used to pick up all these tips of reverse swing and thumb positions. I think my action also landed itself towards reverse swing as well. Wasim had a massive part in my career."

Akhtar, too, shared his experience of playing against Flintoff and hailed him for his talent.

"We learned about Flintoff through Wasim Akram, when he was playing for Manchester as he was talking about this young kid, who was highly talented and the next Ian Botham of England," said Akhtar.

"I finally saw him in Sharjah, in 1998 I think, where he hit Saqlain [Mushtaq] for massive sixes which scared me. We realised that this guy is powerful and multi-talented."

"He was a great competitor and could win matches for England single-handedly. We thoroughly enjoyed playing against him."

