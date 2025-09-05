Former pacer slams Pakistan’s batting despite Abrar’s heroics against UAE

Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan bowls during the UAE T20I Tri-Series match between United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - Emirates Cricket Board

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has criticised the national team’s batting performance in the recent 31-run victory over the UAE in the fifth match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Taking to social media platform X, Tanveer praised spinner Abrar Ahmed for his match-winning contribution while highlighting the team’s batting struggles.

“Because of Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan won the match in the UAE; otherwise, the batting performance was visible to everyone,” he wrote.

Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 77, combined with Abrar Ahmed’s career-best bowling figures, propelled Pakistan to their third win in the series and secured their spot in the final.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 171-5 in 20 overs. Fakhar’s 44-ball knock included 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Mohammad Nawaz added a crucial 37 off 27 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub managed 16 and 11 runs respectively, while Mohammad Haris was dismissed for 14 off 17 deliveries.

Chasing 172, UAE fell short at 140-7 in 20 overs, despite a valiant 68 off 51 balls from their opener Alishan Sharafu.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem scored 19 off 19 deliveries, Dhruv Parashar remained unbeaten on 18 off 15, and Haider Ali added 12 off nine balls.

Abrar Ahmed starred with the ball, registering figures of 4/9 in his four overs, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a wicket each.

The tri-series final will see Pakistan face Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.