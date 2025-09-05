Lionel Messi reveals plans for FIFA World Cup 2026 participation

Argentina's Lionel Messi acknowledges fans during the warm up before the match against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi has spoken up about his participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 following his final home match against Venezuela, which Argentina won 3-0 on Thursday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

In his final home qualifier for the national team, Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes in front of a jubilant crowd of 80,000, while Lautaro Martinez added another as the Argentina star signed off in style in his last official match in the country.

When asked about participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Messi said that, given his age, he would not make it, before expressing his motivation to play in the event.

"Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it" Messi said.

Messi reflected on his final appearance at home, saying he always enjoys playing in Argentina.

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game.

"It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here."

Lionel Messi again emphasised that, given his age, it does not seem likely that he will feature in the upcoming World Cup. However, he stated that he will make the decision based on his condition and is motivated to play in the tournament.

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," the Inter Miami captain said.

"But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."