Brazil thump Chile in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Brazil's Estevao celebrates scoring their first goal for national team in a match against Chile at Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

Estevao, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes each scored a goal as Brazil beat Chile 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday.

The five-time world champions started aggressively as midfielder Casemiro's on-target header was ruled out for offside.

Teenager Estevao opened the scoring for Brazil in the 38th minute, putting his team in front. The Chelsea winger netted the ball from close range to score his first goal for the national team.

Brazil dominated the first half, moving into the second with a 1-0 lead.

Chile defender Guillermo Maripan was handed a red card early in the second half, but it was downgraded to yellow after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Paqueta, who plays in the midfield, came from the bench after 71 minutes and took just a minute to double Brazil's lead when Luiz Henrique provided an opportunity.

The midfielder scored just two days after the Football Association confirmed it would not appeal against the decision to clear Paqueta of spot-fixing charges.

Brazil wrapped up the victory when Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes netted the ball over the line after Henrique's shot hit the bar.

Carlo Ancelotti's side has been impressive in the qualifiers, having already made it to next year's tournament, but the win helped them to improve their position on the table as they moved to second place with one match remaining.

Argentina is at the top of the table with 38 points after beating Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires, while Brazil are in second with 10 points behind Lionel Messi’s team and one point clear of Uruguay, who beat Venezuela 3-0 in Buenos Aires.

Brazil will take on Bolivia in their final qualifier in El Alto on Tuesday.