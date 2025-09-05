Anisimova overcomes Osaka fear to set up US Open final against Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova of the US celebrates her victory over Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semifinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing on September 4, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova made a comeback from a set down to overcome four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka’s fear beating her 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 on Thursday to set up a US Open final against holder Aryna Sabalenka.

World number one Sabalenka made it into the final by defeating home hope Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Twice New York winner Osaka, who was appearing in her first major semi-final since 2021, was not at her best at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair twice exchanged breaks in a closely contested opening set, but following a short break due to a line call by the automated system, Naomi Osaka shifted the momentum towards herself and closed the set in the tiebreak when Anisimova shot into the net on set point.

However, the 23rd seed was unable to carry the momentum forward in the next set and after 12 games of breathtaking tennis in the second set, Anisimova pounced in the tiebreak to force a decider.

Anisimova raced to a 4-1 lead thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to seal the deal and book her second Grand Slam final in a row.

The 24-year-old Anisimova reflected on the semi-final victory, saying it is a dream come true.

"Oh my God. It means the world," Anisimova said after reaching her first final at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm trying to process that right now. It's absolutely a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the U.S. Open final and the hope is to be the champion."

The all important women's singles US Open final will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.