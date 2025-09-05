Lionel Messi scores twice in emotional last home Qualifier for Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on September 4, 2025. - Reuters

BUENOS AIRES:Lionel Messi delivered a fairytale performance in what was billed as his farewell game in Buenos Aires, scoring twice to inspire Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Thursday.

In his final home qualifier for the national team—Argentina had already secured their place at next year’s tournament in North America—Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes before a jubilant crowd of 80,000 at the Mas Monumental Stadium.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup, dazzled throughout the evening, reinforcing his enduring class as Lionel Scaloni’s side look to defend their crown.

The coach confirmed Messi will be rested for next week’s dead rubber against Ecuador.

“He made an enormous effort and deserves a rest and time with his family,” Scaloni said. “He was physically exhausted and should have come off, but he stayed on because of the emotional nature of the occasion.”

Messi was joined on the pitch by his three sons before kickoff, with his father Jorge also in attendance for the special night.

Elsewhere in South America, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay all confirmed their spots at the 2026 finals.

At a packed Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay cruised past Peru 3-0 to book their ticket.

Rodrigo Aguirre opened the scoring with a towering header in the 14th minute, Giorgian de Arrascaeta doubled the lead just before the hour, and Federico Viñas sealed the win late on.

The result ensured Marcelo Bielsa, 70, guided a third national team to World Cup qualification.

Colombia also advanced with a convincing 3-0 win over Bolivia. James Rodríguez, the breakout star of the 2014 World Cup, struck first in the 31st minute, before Jhon Córdoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added goals in the second half.

Paraguay secured their return to the global stage for the first time since 2010 after a goalless draw at home against Ecuador, enough to guarantee qualification.

Meanwhile, Brazil—already qualified—brushed aside Chile 3-0 at the Maracanã. Chelsea’s 18-year-old winger Estevão scored his first international goal, while Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães were also on target.

With six automatic spots available from the 10-nation CONMEBOL group, the qualification race remains alive for one final berth, with Venezuela currently holding seventh place ahead of the last round of matches.