Zimbabwe, Namibia secure spots in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier

An undated picture of ICC women's T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC

Zimbabwe and Namibia have booked their places in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, scheduled for early next year in Nepal.

The event will see ten teams compete for four available slots at the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, which takes place in June and July.

Neither Zimbabwe nor Namibia have previously qualified for a Women’s World Cup in any format, making this a significant achievement for both sides.

They now join Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Nepal, and the United States, who have already sealed their places in the global qualifying tournament.

The remaining three teams will come from ongoing regional competitions—two from Europe and one from the East Asia-Pacific region.

Zimbabwe secured qualification by defeating Uganda in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Division One Qualifier in Windhoek on Thursday.

Namibia followed suit by overcoming Tanzania in the second semi-final, setting up an all-Southern Africa final on September 6.

The Global Qualifier will feature ten teams divided into two groups of five. The top six will advance to the Super Six stage before the final showdown.

Matches will be played from January 12 to February 2 at the Lower Mulpani Cricket Stadium and Upper Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will expand to 12 teams for the first time, up from 10 in 2024. Defending champions New Zealand will look to retain their title after beating South Africa in last year’s final in Dubai.

The tournament will adopt a group-stage and knockout format, with two groups of six leading to the semi-finals and the final at Lord’s.

The 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England from June to July 5, 2026, with the hosts opening their campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.

The 24-day tournament will feature 33 matches across seven iconic venues: Edgbaston, The Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, Bristol County Ground, and Lord’s.