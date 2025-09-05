Former Pakistan captain says 'not an enjoyable victory' despite reaching tri-series final

Hasan Nawaz of Pakistan bats during the UAE T20I Tri-Series match between United Arab Emirates and Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 04, 2025 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Former cricketer and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s 31-run victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth match of the tri-nation T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the game, Raja provided a critical assessment of Pakistan’s overall performance.

“Pakistan won the match, but it wasn’t particularly enjoyable. Let me explain why. If the catches of Nawaz and Fakhar had been taken, considering how our top order struggled, Pakistan might have only managed around 130 runs. In that case, UAE would have remained in the contest for much longer—perhaps even winning the match,” Raja remarked.

He added that dropped chances gave Pakistan’s batsmen much-needed relief.

“Because those two catches were missed, Nawaz and Fakhar got some breathing space. After that, UAE’s bowling fell apart—sometimes bowling full tosses on the legs, sometimes outside off. Their field placements didn’t align with their deliveries, and they looked completely disorganised,” he said.

The 63-year-old criticised UAE’s fielding and death bowling, pointing out that these lapses allowed the team to post a much stronger total.

“Overall, it was a very below-par performance in the field, with the ball, and especially in the death overs. That’s what enabled Pakistan to reach 170, and 170 is far too many for a side like UAE to chase,” he noted.

The former right-handed batter shared his thoughts on Pakistan’s performance following their win, commending the bowlers for stepping up and highlighting Abrar Ahmed’s impactful spell.

“Pakistan’s bowling attack is outstanding—there’s no doubt about that. Against the UAE, the gulf between the two teams became very clear. This recovery is important for Pakistan because if they face Afghanistan in the final—which looks likely—it would serve as a dress rehearsal for the bigger challenge ahead,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan’s bench strength and praising the rise of new match-winners, Raja reflected on Abrar Ahmed’s remarkable performance.

He noted that Abrar not only produced his career-best bowling figures but also showcased nerves of steel when entrusted with key moments in the match.

“Abrar was exceptional with the ball, achieving the best bowling figures of his career. What I admire most is that he can come straight from the bench, be thrown into crunch situations, and still deliver for Pakistan.”

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief also raised concerns about Pakistan’s overall strategy, highlighting what he felt was an imbalance in the team’s selection.

He argued that while the batting order continues to be backed despite repeated struggles, the management appears more inclined towards experimenting with the bowling attack, particularly the spinners.

“The real question is whether Abrar and Muqeeb can play together. Against a team like UAE—which is still raw, inexperienced, instinctive in approach, struggling with fitness, poor in the field, and technically weak in batting—you can easily run through them with two mystery spinners," he explained.

"But instead, one was played while the other was rested. It seems there’s more experimentation with the bowling than with the batting,” he added.

The former batter further revealed a conversation he had with Salman Ali Agha.

“I asked Salman Ali Agha about this, and he said the batting lineup is already set and stable, so there’s no need to make changes. But in my view, the top order still needs to put in more effort,” he said.

Concluding his analysis, Raja emphasised that Pakistan’s batting unit cannot afford complacency, especially with major tournaments on the horizon.

He pointed out that while the team managed to secure victory, the vulnerabilities in technique and temperament were evident and must be addressed swiftly if Pakistan is to compete against stronger opponents.

“You cannot afford to lose wickets to spinners on this pitch. Pakistan struggled on both fronts—against pace, where the technique looked a bit weak, and against spin as well," he stated.

"This area needs urgent improvement because the Asia Cup is just around the corner, and there will be very little room for errors. The top order must wake up and present themselves better against both spin and pace,” he concluded.