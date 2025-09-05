New Zealand's Ross Taylor joins Samoa squad for T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier

New Zealands Ross Taylor celebrates taking the last catch to dismiss the Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Netherlands at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 4, 2022. - AFP

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor will represent Samoa in the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier in Oman, aiming to help the team secure a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Taylor was named in Samoa’s 15-man squad, led by Caleb Jasmat, on Friday.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to officially announce his decision to come out of retirement, expressing pride in representing Samoa.

"Coming out of retirement. It's official – I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"This is more than just a return to the game I love – it's a huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family. I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field," he added.

Taylor qualifies to play for Samoa through his Samoan passport, inherited from his mother, and became eligible after completing a three-year cooling-off period following his last match for New Zealand in April 2022.

The former New Zealand stalwart retired after a glittering international career, which included 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is, amassing 7,683, 8,607, and 1,909 runs in the respective formats.

He remains New Zealand’s fifth-most prolific run-scorer in T20Is, despite last playing in the format in November 2020.

Taylor is not the only experienced player in Samoa’s squad. Thirty-two-year-old Sean Solia, who has played domestically for Auckland, New Zealand, also features in the lineup.

Both Taylor and Solia are expected to strengthen Samoa’s batting, which already includes stars like Darius Visser, who famously hit six sixes in a 39-run over (including three wides) against Vanuatu’s Nalin Nipiko in August 2024.

Samoa reached the qualifiers by defeating Vanuatu, Cook Islands, and Fiji. At the tournament, they will join Papua New Guinea and Japan as East Asia-Pacific representatives, alongside Oman, Nepal, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, and UAE.

Samoa T20I Squad:

Caleb Jasmat (capt), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga