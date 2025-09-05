Australia announce 15-member squad for women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Members of the Australian Women's cricket team pose for a team photo during the Australia ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Squad Announcement at the National Cricket Centre on September 05, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. - CA

Seven-time Cricket World Cup winners Australia enter the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

Alyssa Healy will captain a formidable 15-member squad for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The defending champions, who claimed their seventh title in New Zealand in 2022, boast a wealth of talent and experience.

Ten of the 15 selected players were part of the previous edition, with Healy set to lead the side in her third Cricket World Cup.

She will be supported by seasoned campaigners including Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, and Tahlia McGrath.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux is also included, making her return from a knee injury, while Alana King and Georgia Wareham strengthen Australia’s spin options.

Young batter Georgia Voll has been named in the squad for her maiden World Cup, and Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott will feature in the three-match ODI series against India ahead of the main tournament.

Australia selector Shawn Flegler expressed confidence in the squad’s balance and ability to perform in challenging conditions.

“A World Cup in India is one of cricket’s biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge," Flegler said.

“The valuable experience the squad has gained from several sub-continent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women’s Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions.

“Across the winter we’ve seen some terrific performances right through the group - whether that be through the Australia A series, The Hundred or domestic cricket in England - with players personalising their preparations which looks to have put them in good stead.

“Nicole Faltum and Charli Knott continue to impress and will join the squad for the three ODIs as part of their ongoing development, before returning home for the opening rounds of the (Australian domestic competition) WNCL.

“The extended nature of an ODI World Cup can be a challenge, and we believe this group has the depth and versatility to meet those demands.”

Australia will open their World Cup campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Indore on October 1. For Australian viewers, the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be broadcast live, exclusively and free on Prime Video with a free Amazon account.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.