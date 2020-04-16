Australia's two-time World Cup winner Brad Hogg has named Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Haris Rauf as one of the best yorker bowlers in the world right now.

The 49-year-old made the revelation when the question was posed to him by a fan in a question and answer session on Twitter.

"Off the top of my head, Bumrah, Malinga, Starc, Rauf, Jordan," he said when asked who his top five yorkers bowlers were currently.



Rauf, a product of the Qalandars' talent hunt programme, had his breakout campaign in the last Big Bash League, finishing among the top wicket-takers and generally being a nuisance for batsmen as he helped his side to the final where they lost.

However, he was subdued in the subsequent Pakistan Super League 2020, being wayward at times before an injury further dented his campaign.

The Qalandars, in a way, secured playoffs berth despite his performances than because of.

READ: Haris Rauf explains his nickname '150'

Haris Rauf among top 5 yorker bowlers in world today: Brad Hogg