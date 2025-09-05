South Africa edge England in thrilling Lord’s ODI to seal series 2-0

Keshav Maharaj (second right) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the second Metro Bank ODI Series match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Thursday September 4, 2025. - AFP

South Africa edged England by five runs in a thrilling contest at Lord’s on Thursday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and claiming their first ODI series win in England since 1998.

Breezy half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (58 off 40 balls) and Jos Buttler (61 off 51 balls) went in vain as England fell just short in their chase of 331.

Chasing 331, England lost opener Jamie Smith to a first-ball dismissal, and despite Joe Root’s counterattack, Ben Duckett’s struggles kept the hosts from gaining momentum.

Duckett was bowled by Keshav Maharaj for 14 in the 13th over. Bethell and Root then steadied the innings with a 77-run third-wicket partnership in just 64 balls.

Root’s fifty also took him past Eoin Morgan’s record as the highest-scoring English ODI batter. However, their dismissals in quick succession set England back again.

Jos Buttler’s partnerships with Harry Brook and Will Jacks added 69 and 40 runs respectively, keeping England in the hunt.

But Ngidi’s dismissal of Buttler in the 43rd over triggered a collapse in the lower order, with Burger picking up the wickets of Jacks and Brydon Carse.

A late assault from Jofra Archer (27 off 14 balls) brought the equation down to seven runs off the final delivery, but an inside edge onto short fine ended England’s hopes.

Earlier, South Africa’s innings was built on half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, supported by contributions from Aiden Markram (49), Ryan Rickelton (35), Dewald Brevis (42), and Corbin Bosch (32*), helping the visitors reach 330 for 8.

A 73-run opening stand between Markram and Rickelton set the tone before Jofra Archer struck back with key wickets.

Breetzke and Stubbs then combined for a 147-run fourth-wicket partnership, with Breetzke becoming the first player to score half-centuries in each of his first five ODI innings.

Brevis and Bosch provided late-firepower to post a competitive total.