Abrar Ahmed joins elusive list with four-wicket haul against UAE

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed celebrates taking a wicket during their T20I Tri-series match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 4, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Abrar Ahmed on Thursday made history as he registered the fourth-best bowling figures by a Pakistan spinner in T20Is.

Abrar achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s 31-run victory over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their T20I tri-series fixture here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where he dismissed four batters for just nine runs in his four overs.

Abrar started the proceedings by dismissing UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (19) on the first delivery of his second over.

He bagged two more wickets in his third over, dismissing Asif Khan (seven) and Rahul Chopra (zero), respectively.

The 26-year-old then dismissed Harshit Kaushik in his final over to round up sensational bowling figures of 4/9, which is now fourth on the elusive list, led by Sufiyan Muqeem, courtesy of his 5/3 against Zimbabwe last year.

Best bowling figures by a Pakistan spinner in T20Is:

Sufiyan Muqeem: 5/3 against Zimbabwe in 2024 Imad Wasim: 5/14 against West Indies in 2016 Shadab Khan: 4/8 against Hong Kong in 2022 Abrar Ahmed: 4/9 against UAE – Today

Speaking at the post-match presentation after being adjudged the Player of the Match, Abrar Ahmed revealed he analysed the UAE batters, especially their captain Waseem, and bowled accordingly to the pitch conditions.

“I was watching the earlier matches and looking at the pitch conditions so I bowled accordingly. I hadn't analysed the batters much before but this time I sat down with Talha and observed each batter especially Waseem bhai,” Abrar stated.

“I try to bowl based on the pitch. Yes, there is a bit of extra pressure but the captain told me to be ready at any stage. He has a lot of belief in me so I'm always ready to step in,” he added.