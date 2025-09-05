Agha rues lack of respect for 'match-winner' Fakhar after victory over UAE

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action during their T20I Tri-series match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 4, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed his disappointment over the lack of respect for experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman following their victory over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20I tri-series match here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first in their final league-stage match of the series, the Green Shirts had been reduced to 80/5 in 11.3 overs, but Fakhar’s late blitz, supported by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, lifted Pakistan to amass a formidable total of 171/5 in their set of 20 overs.

Fakhar top-scored with an unbeaten 77 off just 44 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and two sixes, while Nawaz made 37 not out from 27 deliveries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan T20I skipper Agha heaped praise on Fakhar and Nawaz for their ‘outstanding’ partnership.

He then went on to assert that the top-order batter does not get the respect he deserves for being the match-winner for Pakistan for the last 10 years.

“We started well in the power play but lost many wickets in the middle. Fakhar and Nawaz played outstandingly well,” said Agha.

“People don't give Fakhar the respect he deserves ... has been a matchwinner for the last 10 years. Today, the ball gripped and turned the most. It was never a 170 wicket, need to give credit to Fakhar and Nawaz,” he added.

In response, the hosts fell 31 runs short as they could score 140/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Abrar Ahmed’s economical four-wicket haul.

The mystery spinner dismissed four UAE batters for just nine runs in his quota of four overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

“Abrar is an outstanding bowler and a match-winner. The way Shaheen is bowling is outstanding. We come to the ground, assess the conditions and use bowlers accordingly,” Agha concluded.