India's Yastika Bhatia ruled out of Women’s World Cup 2025

India's Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. — ICC

KARACHI: India’s emerging wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 due to an injury, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the 24-year-old injured her left knee during India’s training camp in Visakhapatnam.

Bhatia was named in the squad as a second-choice wicketkeeper batter after Richa Gosh, earning the selection on the back of her consistent performances for India ‘A’ in Australia, scoring 59, 66 and 42 in three 50-over matches, respectively.

Consequently, Uma Chetry, who was one of India’s standby players, has replaced Bhatia in both squads.

The 23-year-old has represented India in seven T20Is but has yet to make her ODI debut. After being named in the final squad, Chetry has been withdrawn from India ‘A’ team that was due to face South Africa in a World Cup 2025 warm-up match on September 28.

For the unversed, India will start their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against co-host Sri Lanka on September 30.

India's updated squad for Australia series

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana and Uma Chetry (wk).

Standbys for Australia series: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat and Priya Mishra.

India's updated squad for Women's ODI World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana and Uma Chetry (wk).

Standbys for Women's ODI World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani and Sayali Satghare.