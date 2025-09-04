Tickets for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 go on sale

Australia players celebrate winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup by defeating England in the final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: The tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, went live on Thursday.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), in the first phase of the sale, fans can book tickets for all the group-stage matches in India and Sri Lanka in an exclusive four-day pre-sale window.

The ticket prices for the aforementioned fixtures start at just INR ₹100, which, according to the apex body, is ‘the most affordable pricing for any ICC global event in history’.

Following the exclusive pre-sale, the second phase of the ticket sale will begin on September 9 on tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The Women’s World Cup 2025 will feature eight teams, who will face each other once in the round-robin format. The top four sides will advance to the semi-finals.

Matches will be played in Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo, which will host all of Pakistan’s fixtures.

One semi-final will be held in Bengaluru, while the other is scheduled for either Colombo or Guwahati, subject to Pakistan’s qualification. The final will take place on November 2, with Bengaluru and Colombo shortlisted as potential venues.

The 2025 edition marks the 13th instalment of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which was first held in 1973. Australia, who secured their seventh title in 2022, qualified automatically by topping the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Joining them through direct qualification were England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India.

The final two spots were claimed by Pakistan and Bangladesh, who finished as the Top Two of the Women's World Cup Qualifier held in April.