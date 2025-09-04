Moses Itauma’s next fight date confirmed

Moses Itauma in action against Dillian Whyte at ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Young British heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma’s promoter, Frank Warren, has confirmed the date for his fighter's next bout, international media reported on Thursday.

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old has recently said he is ready for the next challenge, no matter who the opponent is, and now his promoter, Warren, has confirmed his return date, saying he will compete on December 13 in the main event of Queensberry’s next Manchester show.

“It will be December 13 in Manchester,” Warren told Box Nation.

“He’s No. 1 with two organisations now. [The opponent] will be somebody in the top 10, of course. Manchester will be sold out with Moses.”

Moses Itauma will face a top-10 heavyweight for the first time in his career and Warren believes he can beat the top-ranked boxers, which will help him evolve into one of the best in the boxing world.

“I really do believe this man has everything in his arsenal to do some serious damage,” Warren said.

“Not just against Dillian but also over the next five, six, seven months against those guys who are going to help him climb the ladder.

“People like the winner of Hrgovic-Adeleye, Otto Wallin, Kubrat Pulev perhaps. There are some guys out there that I’ve got my eye on.”