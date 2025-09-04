Pakistan thump UAE to reach T20I tri-series final alongside Afghanistan

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their T20I Tri-Series match against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 4, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Fakhar Zaman’s gutsy half-century, followed by an economical four wicket-haul by Abrar Ahmed, powered Pakistan to a thumping 31-run victory over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The victory powered Pakistan into the tri-series final as they finished with six points in four matches, while UAE remained at the bottom with zero points in as many games and thus were knocked out of the final contention.

As a result, Afghanistan, placed second on the points table with two points in three matches also booked their spot in the summit clash, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Chasing a daunting 172-run target, the hosts could only accumulate 140/7 in 20 overs despite opening batter Alishan Sharafu’s half-century.

UAE got off to a decent start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem took the total to 41/0 in six overs.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed gave Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough on the first delivery of the seventh over when he got rid of UAE captain Waseem, who scored a run-a-ball 19.

His dismissal sparked a collapse which saw the hosts lose wickets at an alarming rate and consequently slipped to 102/5 in 15 overs.

Sharafu, who ticked the scoreboard singlehandedly during the collapse, eventually fell victim to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 17th over. He remained the top scorer with a 51-ball 68 with the help of four sixes and as many fours.

Besides the opening pair, only Dhruv Parashar (18 not out) and Haider Ali (12) could amass double figures, while the rest struggled against Abrar-led Pakistan bowling attack.

Abrar Ahmed was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just nine runs in his four overs, while Afridi chipped in with one.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a brief flying start to their innings as their opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub added 28 runs for the first wicket inside three overs.

The opening stand culminated on the penultimate delivery of the fourth over when Dhruv Parashar got Farhan caught at deep square leg. The right-handed opener walked back after scoring 16 off 11.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan lost four more wickets in quick succession and had consequently slipped to 80/5 in 11.3 overs before Fakhar and Mohammad Nawaz launched an astounding recovery.

The duo launched a counterattack on the home side’s bowlers and added a quickfire 97-run stand, which lifted Pakistan to a fighting total.

Fakhar top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 77 off 44 deliveries, studded with a dozen boundaries, including two sixes, while Nawaz made a 27-ball 37, featuring three fours and two sixes.

For the UAE, Haider Ali led the charge with two wickets, while Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid and Muhammad Jawadullah made one scalp apiece.

