Mohamed Salah lauds ex-Liverpool star after departure

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on May 19, 2025. — Reuters

Mohamed Salah issued a heartfelt farewell message for Harvey Elliott following his move to Aston Villa on loan this season, with an obligation to buy next summer.

Villa signed the 22-year-old English footballer on deadline day, despite links from Fulham, West Ham United and RB Leipzig.

Unai Emery’s side have an obligation to buy him, and the package discussed for him is worth £35m.

Salah is not a frequent user of social media, but nowadays he is very active on X and recently slammed the Liverpool fan page for disrespecting former players Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Salah took exception to a post on X featuring images of the departed duo in black-and-white over new signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak with the caption: "Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history."

"How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL (Premier League) champions?" Salah fired back on X, defending his fellow strikers who helped Liverpool claim their 20th league title.

The Anfield Edition site, which has more than half a million followers, quickly apologised.

"It wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer. But we’re sorry," it posted with a picture of Salah on a throne.

The social media spat came after a summer of big-money moves that saw Colombian winger Diaz head to Bayern Munich for 75 million euros ($87.80 million), while Nunez joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal for a reported 53 million euros.

Mohamed Salah has now written a profound farewell message for Harvey Elliott, saying Villa is lucky to have you.

"You’ll be remembered for your loyalty and dedication every time you were called upon. You leave as a champion, and I’ve got no doubt you’ll do big things at your new club. They are lucky to have you," Salah wrote on X.