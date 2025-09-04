Francis Ngannou offered blockbuster boxing return by former world champion

Ngannou during the weigh-in before his Heavyweight World Title fight against Renan Ferreira at Professional Fighters League Fight Night on October 18, 2024. — Reuters

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has publicly challenged Francis Ngannou to a blockbuster boxing fight, promising fans a clash built on pure power.

Wilder extended the offer after Ngannou’s return to MMA ended in a defeat against Renan Ferreira at PFL vs Bellator in February.

Wilder, known for his knockout record, urged Ngannou to step back into the boxing ring, framing the potential bout as a battle of strength.

“Your power against my power,” Wilder said.

“My interest is high, I’m ready to go with anyone so if Francis is next then let it be, I’m looking forward to a great fight with anyone that’s gonna get me back to where I need to go.

“This one I think it’d be more entertainment for fans in general, but every fight counts, it gets you closer and closer to the goal you’re looking for and Francis has got the heart, he’s an MMA champion so that brings a lot of weight to it.

“We’re two strong guys and we want to test our power against each other’s faces, so let the games begin, I’m all in. It’s been talks previously but right now I’d say it’s warming up.”

Ngannou made his boxing debut in October 2023 against Tyson Fury, dropping the WBC champion in the third round before losing on a split decision. He later suffered a knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in March, raising questions about his boxing future.

Despite setbacks, Ngannou remains one of the combat sports’ most saleable names. His draw with Fury and crossover appeal has kept him in high demand, and Wilder’s challenge adds another lucrative option to his career choices.

No official discussions have been confirmed, but if accepted, the fight could rank among the most anticipated heavyweight spectacles in recent years.