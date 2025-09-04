Oliver Bearman calls Lewis Hamilton role model for young drivers

This collage of photos shows British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Oliver Bearman. — Reuters

F1 team Haas’s rookie driver Oliver Bearman called seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton a role model for upcoming drivers.

Hamilton made a move from Mercedes to Ferrari this season; however, it has not worked for either party as he has yet to make a podium finish, but despite a bad run at Scuderia, the British driver will still remain a legend because of his past performances.

British rookie driver Bearman praised Hamilton ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, saying the latter is one of the kindest drivers on the grid and a role model for the young drivers.

"Honestly, he's been one of the kindest and most forthcoming drivers on the grid. I remember after my first race he was incredibly kind and we sometimes catch up on the parade laps and stuff like that and always really kind and approachable, really a good model for young drivers to look up to," Bearman said.

"This is the type of guy that you should be, because I can imagine coming into the sport and these guys who are at the top of the sport being unapproachable - that would make it really difficult to settle into Formula 1, and that's not been the case at all."

Bearman added that in 2015 or 2016, Lewis Hamilton sent him an encouraging video telling him to keep working hard, and one day you will make it to F1.

"I received a video from him in 2015 or 2016 saying like, 'Keep pushing and hopefully you can make it to F1 one day,' and here I am," he said.

"I think he met one of my mum's friends and she got him to make a video. It was the most amazing day of my life. I just actually got reminded of it yesterday, I saw the video again. It was a funny moment."