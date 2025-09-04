Pakistan win toss, choose to bat first against UAE in T20I tri-series

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem (second from left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their UAE Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Shruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawad, Muhammad Rohid and Junaid Siddique.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and UAE have come face-to-face only twice in T20Is, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions.

Their first meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh, where the Green Shirts prevailed by seven wickets, while their second face-off came earlier in the ongoing tri-series, which Pakistan clinched by 31 runs.

Matches: 2

Pakistan: 2

UAE: 0

Form Guide



Pakistan and UAE enter the match with contrasting momentum in their favour as the hosts are on a three-match losing streak, including defeats against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the ongoing series, while the Green Shirts have only two defeats in their last five completed T20Is.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, W, W