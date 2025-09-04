Paulo Costa criticises Dricus du Plessis after defeat to Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis Murphy (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center in Chicago on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Brazilian Mixed Martial Artist Paulo Costa criticised Dricus du Plessis' dismal performance against Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 on August 16, international media reported on Thursday.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

Chechen-born fighter dominated the South African over five rounds, making it clear to everyone that he did not gas out.

Costa expressed his views about Du Plessis’s defeat, saying the South African did a worse job as he got stuck in the crucifix.

"[Dricus du Plessis] got stuck in that crucifix. Chimaev [had] good positions above, but he could not hit anyway, but DDP did a worse job,” Costa said.

“He got stuck in the crucifix for five minutes and... when I saw that, I thought, man, the fight is over because you're going to be gassed."

The Brazilian also reflected on Khamzat Chimaev’s game plan, saying everybody was aware of what the Russian was going to do, and he did the same; he shot on the leg from the start.

"No, I was not impressed... Everybody knew what he was going to do. [Chimaev] did the same, he just shot on the leg in the very beginning... He needed to fight back to get up on his feet,” Costa added.

“He is a tough guy to fight, and Khamzat Chimaev knew that, that why he held him [down] for so long. Even the fifth round. Fifth round, Dricus [du Plessis] was still dangerous, you know, and Chimaev was afraid to fight him fairly."

Chimaev is still undefeated since his debut five years ago and extended his record to 15-0 with this victory.