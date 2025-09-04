Paqueta ponders suing FA after clearance of spot-fixing

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring their second goal against Nottingham Forest in Premier League on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta pondered suing the Football Association after his clearance related to spot-fixing, international media reported on Thursday.

According to the media reports, the player's lawyers are currently looking for options that they can avail after this issue.

The Brazilian was accused of allegedly and deliberately getting booked for an improper purpose of affecting the betting market by the FA in May 2024.

An impartial panel cleared Paqueta in July 2025 on four charges of alleged spot-fixing.

The FA's decision to forego bringing in outside experts in the crucial field of betting data was questioned in written reasons outlining the commission's conclusions, which were released on Wednesday.

Now, Paqueta's legal team is examining the matter and weighing all of their options, including bringing a lawsuit against the FA.

Nine months before the Brazilian was charged, in August 2023, the FA started looking into Paqueta.

The announcement of the investigation led to the collapse of the Brazilian's £80m move to Manchester City.

The commission noted that both Paqueta and West Ham would have the right to waive and may challenge or respond to the findings by the commission.

"Received substantial sums running into the tens of millions of pounds," the commission cited.

"Both the player and West Ham reserve all of their rights in that regard".

The FA acknowledged that there was no evidence to support Paqueta's willful deletion of any contacts or texts.

None of the more than 300 erased communications that were recovered had anything to do with spot-fixing.