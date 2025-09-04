Donnarumma vows to adapt Guardiola’s Manchester City style

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma reacts in match against Bayern Munich at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

FLORENCE: Gianluigi Donnarumma is hopeful of getting fit to Manchester City’s style of play and achieving great success together with coach Pep Guardiola.

Donnarumma has signed a five-year contract with City from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Ederson moved to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Italian goalkeeper is optimistic about helping the team and improving together with coach Guardiola, saying he will try to help the team and follow the manager's instructions.

"I always try to help the team and do what the coach asks of me. I do everything; you can always improve in everything, but regarding what the coach asks of me, I try to improve," Donnarumma said at Italy's training camp on Wednesday.

"I'm sure that with Guardiola we'll do a great job."

Donnarumma was instrumental in PSG's success at the Champions League last season, but was replaced as the number one goalkeeper following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille last month.

The former PSG goalkeeper has exceptional stopping skills, but has to improve his ability to play the ball with his feet.

Donnarumma accepted that mistakes are part of the game but said he has achieved great things despite that and is excited to join one of the best clubs in the world.

"Since I started playing at 16 until today, I've always done great things. Mistakes will always happen. But I believe I've achieved great things," said Donnarumma.

"I couldn't wait to join City because they really wanted me. The coach really wanted me, and that made me proud. To be wanted so strongly by the best club in the world makes me proud."

Before joining City, Donnarumma will have to serve for the national team in high-pressure matches, to help Italy avoid failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup.