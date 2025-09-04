Spence aims to inspire next generation if he represents England

Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence (left) reacts after the match against Bournemouth in Premier League on August 30, 2025. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence desired to inspire the new generation if he becomes the first Muslim player to represent the senior England men's team.

Spence, who has six caps for the England Under-21 team, is set to make his debut for the senior squad in the World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia or Andorra.

The former Middlesbrough player, who was sent out on loan three times by Spurs, to Rennes, Leeds, and Genoa, before making a name for himself in the first squad last season, is experiencing a change in fortunes.

Spence might become the first Muslim footballer to play for England, even though the Football Association does not keep track of a player's religion.

England will play Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday, before travelling to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Spence explained that it is a blessing and thanked God as he is with him in the toughest moments.

"It's a blessing - it's just amazing. I don't have the words really," Spence said.

"I pray a lot, I give gratitude to God. In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I've always believed that God has always been by my side. It's a big thing for me, my faith."

Spence added that he does not feel pressure due to religion and hopes to inspire others.

"I don't really feel the pressure for certain things. I just play football with a smile on my face, be happy, and the rest will take care of yourself," he added.

"If I can do it, you can do it. Not just Muslim kids, any child of any faith. Put your mind to something and you can do it."