Players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

The collage of photos shows Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha (Left) and Afghanistan's spinner AM Ghazanfar. - AFP/CPLT20

The 2025 Asia Cup is just around the corner and is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28.

Eight teams will compete for a single trophy in the fast-paced T20 format, marking a return to the shorter version after the last edition was played in ODIs.

Sri Lanka will defend its title, having defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in the 2022 final to claim their sixth Asia Cup and their first in T20Is.

Beyond fixtures and venues, it’s the players who will shape this year’s tournament. From established stars to emerging talents, here are the players to watch in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Pakistan – Salman Ali Agha

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan celebrates after the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa during the 1st ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at Boland Park on December 17, 2024 in Paarl, South Africa. - AFP

Making his Asia Cup debut as captain, 31-year-old all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will be a pivotal figure for Pakistan.

Batting at the crucial No. 4 position, previously dominated by Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, Agha can anchor innings or finish aggressively, adding vital balance to the middle order.

In his brief career, he has scored over 450 runs at an average of 29 with a strike rate of 118, showing both promise and impact in Asian conditions.

India – Axar Patel

Axar Patel (L) of India celebrates the dismissal of Moeen Ali (C) of England during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between India and England at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on June 27, 2024. - AFP

India will rely on Axar Patel’s all-round abilities in the UAE. The 31-year-old was instrumental in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning campaign, contributing with both bat and ball.

He scored a vital 47 off 31 balls in the final before a run-out ended his innings and also picked up a key wicket at a crucial moment. With UAE conditions favoring spin, Axar’s experience and skill will be a major X-factor.

He has already taken 71 wickets at an economy of 7.3 and scored 535 runs at a strike rate of 140 in T20Is, highlighting his ability to influence matches in both disciplines.

Afghanistan – AM Ghazanfar

Allah Ghazanfar of Antigua & Barbuda Falcons celebrates getting the wicket of Kadeem Alleyne of Barbados Royals during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Barbados Royals at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 16, 2025 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda. - CPLT20

Young Afghan spin sensation AM Ghazanfar is back for the Asia Cup after missing the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury.

Despite having only played one T20I, Ghazanfar has two five-wicket hauls in 11 ODIs, drawing attention from cricket experts worldwide.

The 19-year-old also impressed in the 2024 U-19 World Cup and T20 Blast, earning a US$570,000 contract with Mumbai Indians in the 2025 IPL auction.

Even though he missed the IPL due to injury, his variations, skill, and composure make him one of the most exciting young talents in the tournament.

Sri Lanka – Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. - AFP

Sri Lanka’s ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could prove lethal in the UAE’s dry, low-bounce conditions. Although he missed Sri Lanka’s recent series against Zimbabwe due to injury, he is expected to be fit for the Asia Cup.

Hasaranga enjoyed a stellar 2024, finishing as Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 38 scalps. He also played a key role in Sri Lanka’s 2022 Asia Cup triumph, scoring 36 off 21 balls and taking three crucial wickets.

Fans will be eager to see if he can replicate his match-winning performances this year.

Bangladesh – Rishad Hossain

Rishad Hossain of Bangladesh bowls during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground on June 24, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. - AFP

At 23, Rishad Hossain is one of Bangladesh’s most promising bowlers. He was the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup, claiming 14 wickets in seven games, a record for a Bangladeshi bowler.

In 40 T20Is, he has 48 wickets at a strike rate of 16.7 and an average just over 22. Hossain also excelled in PSL 10 with Lahore Qalandars, taking nine wickets at an average of 16.44 and an economy rate of 5.78.

His wicket-taking ability and knack for building pressure make him a genuine X-factor.

Hong Kong – Babar Hayat

Babar Hayat plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 31, 2022. - ICC

Babar Hayat is one of only two batters to score a century in Asia Cup T20 history.

The dynamic batter will be crucial for Hong Kong, having amassed over 2,200 T20I runs and standing as the second-highest scorer for his country in the format.

With a career strike rate exceeding 130 and strong technique against spin, Hong Kong’s vice-captain could be key to their success in the UAE.

Oman – Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh of Oman bats during the ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman at Queen’s Sports Club on June 23, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. - ICC

Oman will make their Asia Cup debut, led by 36-year-old captain Jatinder Singh.

The top-order batter has scored 1,399 runs in T20Is at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 118. His stability and temperament will largely determine Oman’s performance in their first Asia Cup.

UAE – Muhammad Waseem

Muhammad Waseem walks off after being dismissed during the Australia 2022 Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Netherlands and UAE at Kardinia Park, in Geelong, on October 16, 2022. - AFP

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem enters the tournament having broken the record for most sixes by a captain in T20Is, surpassing former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

In 80 T20I innings, he has scored 2,859 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 156, rivaling global power-hitters. Waseem’s fearless approach and ability to dominate from the start make him a major threat to opposition bowlers.

With a blend of seasoned match-winners and rising stars, the 2025 Asia Cup promises excitement and unpredictability, providing teams a solid platform to prepare for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup.