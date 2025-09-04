Scaloni urges to enjoy Lionel Messi’s possible last home appearance

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training on September 2, 2025. — Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni became tearful and hinted that if this is Messi’s last home appearance, they will have to enjoy it.

According to the media reports, Lionel Messi is set to play his final home appearance for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela.

The 38-year-old captain of Argentina will play against Venezuela at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires in what he calls a very memorable match.

His wife, kids, parents, and siblings are expected to be present.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Wednesday that it will be special, and if it is the last, we have to enjoy it.

"going to be emotional, special and beautiful".

"If it really is the last qualifying match, we have to enjoy it," he said.

Argentina has qualified for the World Cup after finishing first in South America's qualifying tournament with 35 points, but three automatic slots are still up for grabs before Thursday's games and the last matchday on September 9.

Colombia has 22 points, Uruguay and Paraguay have 24 points each, and Ecuador and Brazil have already qualified with 25 points. Venezuela is still in the running for a first World Cup appearance with 18 points.

Speaking after Inter Miami's semi-final victory in the Leagues Cup over Orlando City, Messi called the upcoming match “very, very special” and hinted it could be his last qualifying game.

“It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. My family will be there with me, my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings,” Messi said.

“I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but we’re going to live it like that. I don’t know what will happen next.”