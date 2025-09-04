Osaka declares her love for tennis after advancing to US Open semis

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 3, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka said she loves challenges and had learned to love tennis more than ever following her return to tennis after a long maternity break, international media reported on Thursday.

Osaka reached the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday, beating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6(3).

The Japanese tennis player, who won her last Grand Slam four years ago, extended her unbeaten run in major quarter-finals to 5-0.

Osaka, after her victory, said she had learned to love the sport way more than ever, and it is like a video game; when you start, you keep going until you win.

"I learned I loved tennis way more than I thought I did and I learned that I actually love challenges," said the Japanese player.

"It's like a video game. You pick it up, and even if you lose a level you just restart and keep going until you eventually win.

"I think it's a little tough at some times, but I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Muchova was seen struggling with fitness issues and needed treatment in the locker room after the opening set, but came out firing to break at the start of the next.

With heavy strapping on her thigh, she continued to frustrate Osaka and broke her for a 5-4 lead, forcing a tiebreak.

Osaka admitted that her opponent was on top of her game, saying it was a difficult match.

"It was an incredibly difficult match," Osaka added.

"She is one of the best players in the world. Every time I play against her it's so difficult.

"Last year she beat me when I had one of my best outfits. I was really upset. I'm just grateful to be here."

Naomi Osaka will face Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final, who beat this year’s Wimbledon champion, Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-3.