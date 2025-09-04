IPL tickets get costlier as GST hike takes effect

Virat Kohli lifts the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate their win after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. – AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to become more expensive for fans, after the Government of India increased the goods and services tax (GST) on IPL tickets from 28% to 40%.

With the new rates, a ticket with a base price of INR 1,000 will now cost INR 1,400, up from INR 1,280. This puts the IPL in India’s highest GST bracket, alongside casinos, race clubs, and similar entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, fans attending international cricket matches in India could see some relief.

Earlier, GST on these tickets was also 28%, but the latest circular from the Press Information Bureau specifies changes for “sporting events like the IPL.”

Experts interpret this to mean that other cricket matches may now fall under the category of “recognised sporting events,” which attract 18% GST for tickets over INR 500, while tickets under INR 500 remain exempt.

This could make tickets for international matches and state-run leagues cheaper. For example, a ticket with a base price of INR 1,000 currently costs INR 1,280 with taxes; under the revised classification, the same ticket would cost INR 1,180.

The new GST rates take effect from September 22, just a week before the Women’s World Cup in India.

Tickets for the event have yet to go on sale. On August 30, the ICC encouraged fans to “register your interest” to get the latest news and ticketing updates directly via email.