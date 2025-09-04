Veteran India legspinner Amit Mishra announces retirement from cricket

Amit Mishra during a practice session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 13, 2015 in Bengaluru, India. India will be playing its 2nd test match against South Africa from Saturday, 14th November 2015. - AFP

Veteran Indian legspinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 42-year-old, who represented India between 2003 and 2017, played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. His last competitive appearance came for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

Mishra featured for four IPL franchises during his career: Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and LSG. Except for IPL 2022, he participated in every edition of the tournament from 2008 to 2024.

He finished with 174 IPL wickets from 162 matches, ranking eighth on the overall list. Mishra also holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, achieving three in 2008, 2011, and 2013.

"Today, after 25 years, I announce my retirement from cricket - a game that has been my first love, my teacher, and my greatest source of joy," Mishra said.

"This journey has been filled with countless emotions - moments of pride, hardship, learning, and love. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, my coaches, support staff, colleagues, and most importantly, the fans, whose faith and support gave me strength at every step.

Speaking about the journey that spanned over two decades, Mishra acknowledged the highs, the lows, and the support system that guided him throughout his career.

"From the struggles and sacrifices in the early days to the unforgettable moments on the field, every chapter has been an experience that has shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.

He thanked those who supported him throughout his cricketing journey, acknowledging the people who shaped both his career and personal growth.

"To my family - thank you for standing firmly by my side through the highs and lows. To my teammates and mentors - thank you for making this journey so special. As I close this chapter, my heart is full of gratitude and love. Cricket has given me everything, and now, I look forward to giving back to the game that made me who I am."

Mishra began his domestic career with Haryana, making his first-class debut in 2000-01. He earned his international debut in a 2003 ODI against South Africa in Dhaka.

With Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble dominating India’s Test spinner positions, Mishra had to wait until October 2008 to make his Test debut, against Australia in Mohali, replacing an injured Kumble.

He took a five-wicket haul on debut, but inconsistency prevented him from establishing a long-term spot in any format.

Nonetheless, he remained a force in domestic cricket and the IPL, earning recalls for India, including the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Over his career, Mishra played 152 first-class matches, taking 535 wickets, 152 one-dayers with 252 wickets, and 259 T20s with 285 wickets.

He also scored a memorable double century—an unbeaten 202 against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy in December 2012.