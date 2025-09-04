Gallen shines as Diamondbacks beat Rangers in MLB clash

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field on Sep 3, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Zac Gallen delivered a dominant performance with six scoreless innings, while Corbin Carroll led the offense as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Texas Rangers 2-0 in MLB here at Chase Field on Wednesday.

Gallen was in complete control throughout his outing, allowing just four hits, striking out five, and walking one. The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 12 innings and has given up only one run over his last 18 frames. His ERA dropped to 4.77, its lowest since early May.

The Diamondbacks struck early, scoring both of their runs in the first two innings. In the opening frame, Ketel Marte walked but was thrown out attempting to score on Carroll’s double. Carroll later came home on a Gabriel Moreno RBI single to put Arizona ahead 1-0.

In the second inning, Alek Thomas walked and later scored on a fielding error by Rangers first baseman Jake Burger, giving the D-backs a 2-0 cushion.

That proved to be all the offense Arizona needed in a game dominated by pitching. The Diamondbacks managed only three hits, all in the first two innings, while the Rangers were limited to five hits.

Despite taking the loss, Rangers starter Jack Leiter (9-8) turned in a strong outing, striking out eight and allowing two runs over six innings. He retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

Jake Woodford closed out the game for Arizona, earning his third save of the season after working around a one-out walk in the ninth inning.

With the win, Arizona (70-71) has now won six of its last eight games and is unbeaten in its past five series (4-0-1).

The Diamondbacks sit 5.5 games behind the New York Mets for the final National League wild-card spot. The Rangers (72-69) remain 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

The Rangers will open a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday, while the Diamondbacks will begin a three-game home series against the Boston Red Sox the same day.